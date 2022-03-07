Norfolk Public Schools has been awarded funds from the Big Red Keno Science & Math Program.
Big Red Keno continues its partnership with Norfolk Public Schools and will take part in the seventh Project Problem Solve event for area students.
The event will take place on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lincoln Montessori Elementary. Norfolk Public Schools asks attendees to enter through the west doors.
The event is free and open to the public. The evening event will feature projects created and led by Norfolk Public Schools' teachers and students. The hands-on learning opportunities include creating vinyl stickers, 3D printing, creating animal cell models and many other fun STEM-inspired activities.
“We are proud to support the communities we serve through grants that promote science and math education for youth. We are pleased to continue our longtime partnership with Norfolk Public Schools, providing support to programs that help teachers bring science to life,” said Bill Harvey, general counsel of Big Red Keno.
The Big Red Keno Science & Math Program has been supporting Norfolk Public Schools for seven years.
The Big Red Keno Science & Math Program provides financial grants to schools and youth-focused organizations to advance the progress of STEM education. It awards grants for projects that develop and demonstrate the improvement of science and math resources that will have an impact on the communities it serves. Big Red Keno is dedicated to working with schools and nonprofit partners to fund high-quality, research-based science and math initiatives that inspire students to bring projects to life.