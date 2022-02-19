Norfolk Public Schools announced that Jamie London has been selected as the Jefferson Elementary School principal, starting July 1, pending board approval.

London taught for Millard Public Schools before joining the NPS staff in 2013. She now serves NPS as a special education instructional specialist, where she develops instructional programs and interventions for students across the district.

“Mrs. London has demonstrated a passion for ensuring that every student is successful. She develops strong relationships with students, staff and parents while working with them as a team to ensure student success. We look forward to working with Mrs. London in this new role,” said Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of schools.

The current Jefferson Elementary principal, Haeven Pedersen, is retiring at the end of this school year.

