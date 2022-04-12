The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education announced that the district would be discontinuing its COVID-19 dashboard at Monday’s meeting.
Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said the district had not reported any COVID-19 cases in the past five weeks.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we will resume the dashboard if it becomes necessary at a later date,” Thompson said.
NPS has been keeping track of COVID-19 cases with consultation from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. The dashboard monitors COVID-19 cases and the absenteeism percentage of each school building.
The board updated its COVID guidelines last August when it switched from district-wide to classroom or building procedures for social distancing and masks. Previously, in the 2020-21 school year, the school board implemented a district-wide mask mandate. Masks remain optional inside all 11 schools.
The shrinking COVID cases in the district echo what is happening across the state.
According to numbers reported on Sunday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 59 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. The number has been shrinking steadily over the past several weeks.
While the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Norfolk, NPS is still struggling to find teachers amid the national shortage.
As of last Wednesday, the district had 12 job openings that had no applicants.
During the Monday school board meeting, Angie Baumann, the director of human resources for Norfolk Public Schools, said the district now has 11 job openings.
Baumann said she’s been in touch with other superintendents and principals from schools across the state who are looking for similar job applicants.
“I think we’re all looking for the same people,” Baumann said.
If the district is unable to fill certain positions, it may have to consider other options such as mandatory reassignments, increasing class sizes and reducing the number of courses available for Norfolk junior and high school students.
According to Baumann, NPS may have to prepare for these adjustments sometime this summer if necessary.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 2 hours and 10 minutes.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Jake Claussen, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and LeAnn Widhalm.
Others in attendance: Three from the media, some Norfolk School Board of Education candidates and several district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST.
— Multiple staff contracts were approved: The board approved contracts for new staff from Zach Ahrenholtz, social studies teacher at Norfolk High School; Amy Brown, principal at Grant Elementary; Kristin Colvey, family consumer sciences teacher at Norfolk High School; Carla Miles, fourth grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary; Alexis Phillips, family and consumer sciences teacher at Norfolk High School; Amanda Smith, fourth grade Teacher at Jefferson Elementary; Judy Stepp, SPED program specialist; and Tracy Trumper, science teacher at Norfolk Junior High.
—Two resignations were approved: The board approved resignations from Derek Summers, industrial technology teacher at Norfolk High School, and Brian Cleary, special education teacher at Norfolk Junior High School.
ACTION ITEMS
Discussed, considered and took action to:
— Approve the 2022-23 student fees.
— Approve the purchase of curriculum materials for English/Language Arts, grades 6-11.
— Approve the proposal from BSN for Nike athletic uniforms and BSN equipment.
— Grant permission to seek requests for proposals for Chromebook Touches.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 5417-5602 related to students.
* * *
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, April. 28. at noon.