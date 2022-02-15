Norfolk Public Schools is continuing forward with its target-based grading system.
The grading system was discussed at the regular school board meeting on Monday, and several teachers and staff members from the district were also in attendance to share their experiences with target-based grading so far.
Beth Nelson, the director of teaching and learning at Norfolk Public Schools, said that although the timeline and goal for the system were not entirely met, the district has made significant improvements.
The board started discussing target-based grading years ago, but the timeline was delayed when COVID-19 appeared.
“We didn't know we would be dealing with a pandemic in the middle of it. So, a lot of things have happened despite some of the setbacks,” Nelson said.
Even with those unexpected setbacks, the target-based grading committee has made improvements to the system.
One of these upgrades includes the inclusion of formative work — which is homework, daily work or quizzes — into the grading process. Summative work, such as tests or projects, is still a large part of the target-based grading.
According to Nelson, the committee met with several schools to discuss the levels of formative work needed. The levels of formative work vary depending on the grade level.
— Grades kindergarten to second would have no formative work.
— Grades third and fourth would have 10% formative and 90% summative work.
— Grades fifth to 12th would have 15% formative and 85% summative work.
Nelson said the committee also made a clearer conversion chart for parents and students to understand, The chart was made by a special committee led by principals Jen Robinson and Derek Ippensen.
“It was important to the group that we maintain the rigor of the original GPA scale of normal public schools. And we wanted to make it very clear,” Nelson said.
Target-based grading is different from traditional grading because it communicates how proficient a student is in certain areas, and where they are lacking. The new system is meant to provide meaningful feedback to students.
Teachers at the meeting discussed how target-based grading also helps them. If a whole class fails a test, the teachers can figure out what area they fell short on. Then, the teachers can improve their students’ proficiency in that section.
While progress has been made, Nelson said fully implementing the system would take time.
“It's going to take a long time to meet the goal completely,” Nelson said. “But what we've done along the way is set processes in place to continue moving forward.”
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted two hours and 15 minutes.
Board members present: Jake Claussen, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Jenna Hatfield-Waite, Brenda Carhart and LeAnn Widhalm.
Others in attendance: Three from the media and several district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Substitute rate is looking positive, according to the human resources report.
— According to the facilities and finance committee, everything is on track for the Lincoln Montessori Elementary and Grant Elementary school projects.
— The government relations committee discussed legislative bills. It has opposed bills LB 364 and LB 1237.
— According to the curriculum committee report, there is a need for another teacher at Norfolk High School to help teach the newly required personal finance class.
— Approved three staff resignations.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved Policy 5006 Annual Resolution regarding option enrollment. The board is recommending that grades fourth, fifth, eight and 11 option enrollments be closed, as well as kindergarten.
— Approved the hiring of a financial literacy (business) teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
— Approved the purchase of social studies curriculum materials for grades 5-7.
— Approved the purchase of language arts curriculum materials for grades K-5.
— Approved the 2022-23 calendar.
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 5301-5416.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be Thursday, Feb. 24, at noon.