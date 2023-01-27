Scott Cordes, Norfolk’s public safety director and assistant city administrator, has been appointed by Gov. Jim Pillen as the Nebraska state fire marshal.
The appointment was announced in a press release from the governor’s office on Friday afternoon.
Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues.
“Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," Pillen said. “He understands we need to help volunteers so they can continue to protect their communities without red tape and unnecessary interference from the state."
Cordes currently oversees all public safety activities for Norfolk, including police, fire and Region 11 Emergency Management. Previously, he served the Norfolk Fire Division for 25 years in various capacities, including city fire marshal, assistant fire chief and fire chief.
Cordes also worked for the state fire marshal's office as a flammable liquids division inspector and as deputy state fire marshal. He has an associate’s degree in fire protection technology from Southeast Community College, a bachelor of science degree in business and a master of science degree in leadership from Bellevue University.