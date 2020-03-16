Norfolk Public Library sets restrictions

City of Norfolk logo NDN

Until further notice, public access to the Norfolk Public Library building is restricted. Services are still available by phone, internet and through the pick up window. To learn more, see the information below.

— No items will be due while the building is closed to the public.

— All items will have their due dates extended until we re-open.

— No fines will accrue while the library is closed.

— The library’s service hours are the same: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1:30-4:30 p.m.

— Drive-up pickup of items is available at the drive-up window on the east side of the building. Patrons may call the library at 402-844-2100 and request that items be held for them at the window. There is a maximum of five items requested at a time and specific title and author information must be given. If using this service, please request the items at least an hour in advance of the expected pick up time.

— Even though no items are due while the library is closed, patrons may return items through the drive up book and media drop offs if they wish.

— Wi-Fi internet service is available on the outside borders of the library.

— Remote Printing service is available. See our website or call for instructions to send your print job to the library. Prints will be available to pick up at the drive-up window.

— Research and information services are available by phone.

— Interlibrary Loan service is available. See the form on the library’s website or call with your requests. Items received can be picked up at the window.

— The Digital Library is accessible from the library’s website and is available at all times. The Digital Library includes ebooks and e-audiobooks, digital magazines, music, research databases, language lessons and more. Most resources in the Digital Library only require the use of your library card number to log in.

See our website for details and call the library with any questions.

Postponements and cancellations around the area

The following is a list of postponements and cancellations around the area because of COVID-19 outbreaks/precautions. The list will be updated as information has been made available — check back often. 

Norfolk Public Library sets restrictions

Until further notice, public access to the Norfolk Public Library building is restricted. Services are still available by phone, internet and through the pick up window. To learn more, see the information below.

Mayor releases plan to mitigate spread of virus

At a press conference Monday morning, Mayor Josh Moenning released details of the city’s plans to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes postponing large, city sponsored events.

Spanish King renounces inheritance from father amid scandal

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI has renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos I, over the alleged financial irregularities involving the former monarch, the country’s royal house announced Sunday.

Lockdowns erupt as world infections surpass those in China

MADRID (AP) — Monday marked another milestone in the global battle to outwit the new coronavirus, as reported infections in the rest of the world overtook those in China. Millions of people in Europe and the United States began holing up at home amid rapid-fire border closures announced by o…