Norfolk Public Library sets restrictions

Until further notice, public access to the Norfolk Public Library building is restricted. Services are still available by phone, internet and through the pick up window. To learn more, see the information below.
— No items will be due while the building is closed to the public.
— All items will have their due dates extended until we re-open.
— No fines will accrue while the library is closed.
— The library’s service hours are the same: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1:30-4:30 p.m.
— Drive-up pickup of items is available at the drive-up window on the east side of the building. Patrons may call the library at 402-844-2100 and request that items be held for them at the window. There is a maximum of five items requested at a time and specific title and author information must be given. If using this service, please request the items at least an hour in advance of the expected pick up time.
— Even though no items are due while the library is closed, patrons may return items through the drive up book and media drop offs if they wish.
— Wi-Fi internet service is available on the outside borders of the library.
— Remote Printing service is available. See our website or call for instructions to send your print job to the library. Prints will be available to pick up at the drive-up window.
— Research and information services are available by phone.
— Interlibrary Loan service is available. See the form on the library’s website or call with your requests. Items received can be picked up at the window.
— The Digital Library is accessible from the library’s website and is available at all times. The Digital Library includes ebooks and e-audiobooks, digital magazines, music, research databases, language lessons and more. Most resources in the Digital Library only require the use of your library card number to log in.
See our website for details and call the library with any questions.