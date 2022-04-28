The Norfolk Public Library will be hosting a special program on Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “The Making of an Author: Ian Fleming,” will be presented by Dr. Wes Wingett. The presentation will focus on author Ian Fleming. Attendees will learn how Fleming’s early life not only influenced his future, but helped position him to be the author of the James Bond novels. This program is free and open to the public.

Wingett has been a counselor, consultant and educator in private practice in Norfolk since 1978. Before entering private practice, Wingett had been employed as a counselor in a mental health center, a university program development specialist, elementary school administrator and a junior high and secondary school counselor and teacher.

Wingett received his bachelor's degree in 1964 from Wayne State College and his master’s in 1972 and doctorate in 1975 in guidance and counselor education from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming. Additional graduate study was completed at the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Vermont.

