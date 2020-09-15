Norfolk Public Library concert planned for Thursday

The Norfolk Public Library will host an evening of contemporary western music on Thursday, Sept. 17, as Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher will perform his “Songs & Stories of the American West” concert at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn north of the library.
His songs draw vivid portraits and tell fascinating stories that are set in the Western landscape where he’s worked and traveled.
“This will be my first concert in Norfolk,” Grombacher said. “And, as a songwriter, a student of history and a guy who drive thousands of miles every year, I am looking forward to visiting this gateway to the west, and to driving on U.S. Highway 81 – the old Meridian Highway and part of the Pan-American Highway system.”
In the course of his nationwide tours, Kerry has sung on stages as varied as the Newport Folk Festival, the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Gene Autry Museum of Western Heritage. In addition to appearing at cowboy gatherings and folk festivals, he performs regularly at concert halls and other music venues, and he’s been featured on “Born to Explore,” the ABC TV adventure travel program, and on “River City Folk,” the nationally syndicated music interview program.
Grombacher’s recordings are “It Sings in the Hi-Line,” “Sands Motel,” “Riding for the Brand,” “Dreams of New Orleans” and “Home to the West,” and his songs have been recorded by other artists, including Belinda Gail, Ed Stabler, The Texas Trailhands, Duke Davis, Gary Prescott, Jim Jones, Trails & Rails and Earl Gleason.
“Kerry Grombacher is the best kind of songwriter, with lyrics that take us on journeys to places we’ve never visited before, and melodies so pure and true that they seem to rise up from the plains,” said Nalini Jones of the Newport Folk Festival.
Cowboys & Indians Magazine called Grombacher “one of the West’s new breed, who builds on, embellishes, expands and updates traditional Western themes.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact the Norfolk Public Library at 402-844-2100, or visit the event calendar found on its website at www.norfolkne.gov/library.