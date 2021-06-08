The Norfolk Public Library is pleased to announce the return of the Summer Speaker Series sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.
The series kicks off Tuesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. with speaker Jose Francisco Garcia talking about “American History Through Mexican American Eyes.” This program highlights how historical events tie Americans in general to the Spanish experience and will help audience members understand the relevance of Cinco de Mayo, Mexican Independence Day and other commemorations that are crossing over into American mainstream culture.
This program will be followed by later programs on Swedish pioneers, Nebraska’s historical monuments, Dr. Susan La Flesche, women in the West and the history of women’s suffrage. Programs are scheduled throughout June, July and August. All programs are on Tuesday nights at 6:30. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.
These program are some of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation. Speakers are available to any nonprofit organization in Nebraska.
Humanities Nebraska receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and private donations.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To find out more on events at the library, go to https://norfolk-ne.libcal.com/calendar/nplevents.