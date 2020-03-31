Police officers, EMTs, nurses, doctors and all first responders are on the front lines caring for everyone.
One of those first responders, a medical provider at Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic in Norfolk, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic issued a press release Tuesday afternoon, providing additional information about the positive test. At this time, the provider is self-quarantining at home with minimal symptoms, according to the release.
Additional health care workers who may have had contact with the employee have been restricted from reporting to work, pending guidance from the clinic’s chief medical officer.
Sunny Meadow is notifying each patient who may have had contact with the provider. The clinic has been thoroughly cleaned, in accordance with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Cleaning protocols throughout the clinic have been, and will continue to be, followed according to guidelines from the CDC. All staff at the clinic will be using masks as a precautionary measure.
This situation is under constant review by the clinic's chief medical officer as the clinic works in partnership with local, state and federal health authorities.
“The safety and health of our staff and patients, and providing the highest level of care to those who need it, remain our top priorities,” according to the release.