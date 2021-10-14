NPPD NDN

NORFOLK — Many Norfolkans experienced a power outage Thursday afternoon, with a few hundred more than an hour.

Mark Becker, a spokesman for NPPD, said a bypass switch at NPPD’s 13th Street and Omaha Avenue substation broke while opening during a planned switching at 12:11 p.m. Thursday.

To clear the switch, operators opened a breaker interrupting service to 1,645 NPPD customers, including many retail businesses and restaurants. The broken switch was isolated and all but 371 customers had service restored at 12:18 p.m.

The remaining customers were transferred to alternate sources with all customers being restored by 1:53 p.m. Crews are making permanent repairs to the broken switch at this time, Becker said.

