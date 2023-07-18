Police are asking residents to be aware of an organization behind a recent scam.
Don Miller, Norfolk’s police chief, said the group, called Citizens Behind the Badge, is soliciting money through the mail that appears to be for the Norfolk Police Division. The mailing contains a survey about police support and mentions the police division. At the end of the survey, the organization asks for a donation.
The group is not associated with the Norfolk Police Division, Miller said, and is not believed to be linked to any other law enforcement agency. The group indicates it is out of Virginia, but it is unknown how the funds are used or who receives them.
Research indicates that this is a scam and citizens should be aware, Miller said.
“Norfolk PD does not solicit funds by mail,” the chief said. “As with all requests for money or donations, citizens should do their research and only donate to organizations they are familiar with.”
Those who believe they are victims of a scam may contact their local law enforcement agency or the Nebraska attorney general's Consumer Affairs Response Team (CART). Complaints may be filed at www.ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or by calling the attorney general’s office at 402-471-2682 (toll-free: 800-727-6432).