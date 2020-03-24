A Norfolk convenience store in south Norfolk was robbed late Monday night by an armed man whom police describe as short, with a light complexion.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police responded Monday to a robbery at 101 E. Omaha Ave. at 10:58 p.m. Police did not identify the name of the business. Speedee Mart is located at 101 E. Omaha Ave.
An employee of the business described a man wearing all black clothing and having his face covered who entered the store and demanded cash from the register while brandishing a handgun, Bauer said.
After taking the cash, the man left the store on foot. He then attempted to gain entry into an occupied, parked car on the west side of the business, but the car doors were locked, Bauer said.
As the robber was attempting entry, the driver drove away from the scene. The suspect is described as a light-complexion man of average weight and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. No injuries were reported during these incidents, Bauer said.
Police said this is an active investigation and anyone having information about this crime is asked to call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.