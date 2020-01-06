If you get stopped for speeding in Norfolk, the bad news is you may still get a ticket. But the good news is it will take only half the time to get it.
The Norfolk Police Division switched from handwritten to electronic citations, warnings and accident reports on Dec. 30, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
To this end, all 10 police cruisers have been fitted with a scanner and printer.
This upgrade did not come free, though. For each vehicle, there was an almost $900 cost to install the printer, scanner and printer mount, Bauer said.
Additionally, the electronic citations require special software. It will cost $2,500 each year to license the software. The software could be significantly more expensive, but the Norfolk Police Division is able to sublicense it from the Nebraska Sate Patrol, Bauer said.
The division got another break on the cost because its vehicles were already equipped with tablets, Bauer said.
“We’ve had mobile data tablets in our cruisers for almost 10 years, so the expense to add on the scanners and the printers in the cars was not as bad as it was for some agencies who did not already have computers in their cars,” Bauer said.
Bauer said the project was budgeted to cost just over $12,000. In the end, it cost less.
Regardless of the expense, the division needed to upgrade, Bauer said.
“A couple of years ago, the Nebraska state Legislature passed a new statute that required all law enforcement agencies who write over 500 tickets to go to an electronic citation,” he said.
The electronic tickets work fairly simple. The backs of driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations have barcodes on them. After the barcodes are scanned, all the information from the license and registration appears in a program.
In the program, the officer inputs the additional information, such as the type of violation. A signature from the person being cited also is required and scanned into the ticket, Bauer said.
The person cited receives an 8-by-11-inch sheet of paper instead of the smaller handwritten citations.
Bauer said that before, it took three or four minutes to issue a citation. Now it takes only two.
The new system also makes filing the tickets easier for the division and other agencies, too, Bauer said.
“Those folks that are responsible for reading the officer’s handwriting very much enjoy a typed citation as opposed to having deciphered what the officer wrote (by hand),” Bauer said.
When a citation has been issued, a copy will be sent to either the county attorney or city attorney. From there, the attorney can file it with the court. This means the citations don’t have to be physically taken from one agency to another, saving time, Bauer said.
Besides the cost, another downside is that the new system may be less convenient in some situations, Bauer said.
“Sometimes it’s very convenient to have a small ticketbook in your hand,” Bauer said. “When you’re investigating certain crimes such as shoplifting, so I’m able to issue a citation in the store and not have to come out to my vehicle. That was one of the drawbacks we had to overcome.”
Bauer said the division worked with the Nebraska State Patrol to set up the new system.
“The Nebraska Sate Patrol out of Lincoln has been wonderful to work with in the implementation of this software and transition over to electronic citations,” he said. “From our end, the transition has been flawless.”
So far, there have been no issues with the system and Bauer hasn’t heard any feedback from the public, he said.
“I think this is going to turn out to be a good move,” he said. “As with anything, it’s a new procedure and people get used to it.”