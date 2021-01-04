It was a busy New Year’s weekend for the Norfolk Police Division, as multiple people were arrested for alleged assaults and another on suspicion of driving under the influence.
On Friday around 3 p.m., police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street regarding a disturbance, according to a press release from Capt. Michael Bauer. Officers spoke to a woman who told them that Shaun B. Jenkins, 37, of Norfolk, had been staying at her apartment, had been drinking heavily and was intoxicated.
The two were in a verbal argument and Jenkins grabbed her around her neck with one hand, according to the release. She had red marks on her neck consistent with her statement. She also described another incident that occurred that day in which Jenkins struck her with a wooden back scratcher, according to police.
Officers arrested Jenkins on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Later that afternoon, just before 4 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 800 block of South Ninth Street for a disturbance involving two men.
One of the men told police that Royce Leeds, 34, of Norfolk was refusing to leave the property and they became involved in a physical altercation. The victim said Leeds had placed his hands around the victim’s neck and choked him to the point where he could not breathe, police said. The victim’s shirt was ripped and he had finger marks on his neck.
Officers spoke with Leeds and then arrested him on suspicion of assault by strangulation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
On Sunday at around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle accident near the intersection of 10th Street and Prospect Avenue. The reporting party stated that a car had struck a fire hydrant and that the driver appeared to be passed out inside the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Patrick J. Harlan, 53, of Norfolk, according to police, and a check of his license showed that it had been revoked. Officers also could smell alcohol, Bauer said, and Harlan was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers. The maneuvers indicated impairment. A chemical test of his breath showed that it was almost three times the legal limit.
Harlan was arrested on suspicion of driving during revocation and enhanced driving under the influence of alcohol third offense. He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.