The Norfolk Police Division made a series of arrests in connection with possession of methamphetamine on Monday and Tuesday.
The first arrest occurred late Monday morning. An officer had contact with 33-year-old Dana Webb, homeless, in the 800 block of West Norfolk Avenue. A check showed she had an active Madison County arrest warrant, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
Webb was taken into custody, and a search found a glass pipe with white, crystalline residue. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, and she also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine.
The second arrest took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Monday. An officer saw a person he recognized as Jason Koehler, 42, of Norfolk driving a vehicle northbound on 13th Street, Bauer said. The officer knew there was an arrest warrant on Koehler.
The officer made contact with Koehler in the 1400 block of Elm Avenue. Koehler was taken into custody after the warrant was confirmed.
Officers found a small baggie with residue on the inside. It tested positive for methamphetamine, and Koehler also was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine.
At 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a business in the 800 block of West Norfolk Avenue for a report of a suspicious person, Bauer said. The reporter thought a man was trying to break into the business.
Officers found the man in the back of the business and identified him as 59-year-old Ronald Mandl of Norfolk. In a search, officers found a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, and Mandl was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
Webb, Koehler and Mandl were all housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.