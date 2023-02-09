Norfolk police are investigating an incident involving a school-age minor who allegedly made threats over social media.
The apparent threats were directed toward several individuals, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Officers are in contact with the minor, the child’s parents and the school system, Bauer said, and are actively handling the situation. There is no danger to the public, according to police.
Derek Ippensen, Norfolk High School’s principal, said in an email to parents Thursday afternoon that the high school, as always, was in a modified secure state, meaning that all outside doors are locked and identification is required to enter the building.
Ippensen said that the high school’s administration had been alerted to “alarming comments made on social media.”
Amy Wattier, Norfolk Catholic High School principal, said no direct threats were made to students at Norfolk Catholic or the school itself.
Some reports were circulating that the school was on lockdown. Wattier said the school was not at any point on Thursday placed in lockdown.
Wattier said that administration did send an email to staff pertaining to social media use. Norfolk Catholic is always in a modified secure state, with doors always locked.
Bauer requested for anyone who may have screenshots or social media information pertaining to the threats to contact the police division at 402-644-8700.