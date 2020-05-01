The Norfolk Police Division was able to make an arrest into the armed robbery of a convenience store in March.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said Friday that as investigators examined the surveillance video of the robbery, they were able to identify the make and model of the gun that was used.
Two days later, on March 25, a gun matching the same make and model of the one used in the robbery was reported stolen, Bauer said.
The owner of the gun identified the suspect as Zachary W. Hansen, 19, homeless. Hansen also fit the physical description of the robbery suspect, Bauer said.
A close acquaintance of Hansen was interviewed about the theft of the gun and the actually robbery.
Hansen, who is currently in custody for unrelated crimes, was also interviewed.
At the conclusion of the investigation, and arrest warrant was issued for Hansen for the charges of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and theft, Bauer said.
Hansen is currently being housed in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.