The Norfolk Police Division has added a new tool to better serve the community — bicycles.
Police Chief Don Miller said while it may seem basic, utilizing bicycles in law enforcement is an effective tool to get around.
“Last month, three bicycle instructors from Bellevue spent nearly a week in Norfolk training five of our police officers in the proper use of police bicycles,” Miller said. “More will be trained in the future.”
Bicycles provide access to areas not accessible by vehicle. This includes trails, parks, fields and special events. All officers are fully certified and trained before utilizing the bicycles.
“If an officer directs you to stop or pull over on a bicycle, it is legally the same as if they were in a vehicle,” Miller said.
The bicycle officers will still operate a regular police cruiser and answer all calls for service. They will, however, have a bike on the back of the cruiser available when the need or opportunity presents itself.
It will provide better access to tight spaces, better personal contact with citizens, stealth approaches when necessary, and it is viewed as an ideal tool for special events where there is a large number of pedestrians, such as parades or events at parks where getting a regular vehicle into the area is difficult or impossible.