The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Dirk Waite, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Martin Griffith and Mary Hammond.
Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and four from the public.
Action Items:
— Commissioners held a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 607 E. South Airport Road.
— Commissioners held a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit for a solar farm with battery storage at 301 S. 49th St.