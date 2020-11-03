City council chambers NDN
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Frank Arens, Dirk Waite, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Kyle Deets, Jacob Thone and Dan Spray.

Commission members absent: Martin Griffith and Mary Hammond.

Meeting lasted: 25 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and four from the public.

Action Items:

— Commissioners held a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 607 E. South Airport Road.

— Commissioners held a public hearing and approved a conditional-use permit for a solar farm with battery storage at 301 S. 49th St.

