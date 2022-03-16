Norfolk and Pierce are among the communities set to host Lead For Nebraska Fellows.
Lead For Nebraska and the national nonprofit Lead For America recently announced the 2022 fellowship application for Nebraska.
Selected AmeriCorps fellows will address the state’s most pressing challenges at the local level and join a national cohort of other leaders committed to supporting the communities they call home.
Lead For America is a national service program building the next generation of leaders for the country, starting in American communities across all 50 states. All fellows serve in a paid, full-time service fellowship alongside a local leader in their hometown or home state for a year, before advancing into positions of community, state and national leadership.
“Our country has rarely been more divided than it is today and, from public health to the economy and foreign affairs, America is facing significant challenges,” said Joe Nail, CEO and co-founder of Lead For America. “But at times of dysfunction on a national level, reform and renewal has often arisen from the local level and a new generation of leadership.”
Neil said Lead For America aims to build a leadership force of the nation’s most outstanding young leaders, committed to serving the places they call home and “stitching” the country back together by building bridges across lines of difference.
“We believe that there is common ground, mutual respect and even friendship to be found through shared commitment to place and to national service,” Nail said.
As a part of the fellowship experience, fellows serve full time with a local Nebraska nonprofit or government entity — city or county level — to address a critical community challenge alongside the mentorship of a local leader.
Fellows also take part in a premier training program throughout the fellowship. They begin their journey with Lead For America’s 12-day Summer Institute in Washington, D.C., where they learn about American history, the most significant challenges facing the country today, how to build relationships across lines of difference and how to be an effective local leader in the community they call home.
Fellows continue this training with trips to Lead For America headquarters in Kansas and visiting other fellows in their home communities. During their fellowship, fellows take time to learn from residents about the challenges and opportunities in their community and are tasked with creating a project to address one of their learnings.
Overall, the fellowship serves as a launching pad for a lifetime of leadership and service to country and community.
Brent Comstock, executive director of Lead For Nebraska, said the state’s fellows are playing a critical role in building capacity for rural communities.
“Current AmeriCorps fellows are tackling challenges in everything from digital literacy, connecting rural communities with broadband internet expansion to unserved and underserved areas, to public health disparities and COVID-19 response,” Comstock said.
Lead For Nebraska AmeriCorps Fellows will tackle critical challenges facing the state, such as rural economic development, broadband expansion and public health.
In Northeast Nebraska, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council in Norfolk are looking for an economic development fellow, and the Pierce County Economic Development Group is looking for an economic development fellow, as well.
The fellowship application closes on Friday, April 15.
Fellows will begin their yearlong commitment to service in August 2022 and finish in July 2023. After graduating, fellows will continue to be a part of Lead For America’s network of local, state and national leaders.
To apply to the 2022 fellowship, visit the application page at: leadforamerica.pinpointhq.com/en