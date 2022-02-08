When veteran Norfolk obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Keith Vrbicky felt fatigued and congested last Labor Day weekend, he chalked it up to a mild case of COVID-19, a sinus infection or the strain from a busy week.
The fit doc’s delivered more than 13,000 babies and performed countless surgeries, and though rarely sick enough to miss a day’s work, he’s only human.
He never suspected a life-threatening condition. The symptom that finally led him to get a medical check-up was shortness of breath. For someone who regularly biked several miles a week and took stairs for exercise at Faith Regional Health Service where he practices, it was alarming.
“That’s when I realized something was wrong,” he said.
Still, he was shocked to learn the diagnosis: Acute congestive heart failure. This despite no history of heart disease, no arterial blockages, no defects. The medical crisis progressed so fast that 10 days after being transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, his survival hinged on a heart transplant.
Less than 24 hours elapsed from being listed Status I to receiving his new heart. Confidentiality protocols prevent him from knowing the identity of the person who made his second chance possible, only that it was a young male from the region. Hearts are usually harvested from auto accident victims.
Following the successful surgery, Vrbicky rehabbed for a week and a half at UNMC, returning home in early October. His post-transplant recovery continues with close medical monitoring. Four-plus months removed from the transplant, he’s back practicing his “life’s calling,” albeit at a reduced schedule.
Solemn vow
A devout Catholic who attends Mass nearly every morning, Vrbicky feels he was divinely spared for a purpose — to advocate for organ donation, the quality of UNMC’s care, the power of prayer and the primacy of family.
“I really feel I witnessed a miracle,” the 67 year-old said. “I not only witnessed it, I am the miracle. I wake up thinking about how grateful I am for the gift I’ve been given of a new lease on life. I feel called to share what I’ve gone through. I’m being encouraged by patients and friends to tell this story. It played out over a short period of time, but a lot happened in that short time.”
He knows now if he’d ignored the nagging symptoms, he wouldn’t be alive today. It all seemed so benign. Family members noted his color and energy were off at his daughter Liz’s surprise birthday party in Omaha.
Despite testing negative for COVID the previous week, the coronavirus still seemed the likely culprit. After all, there are false negative results. But it turned out fluid in his lungs was due to a failing heart operating at only 15% capacity. Adding to the worry, blood clots were detected in both ventricles.
He’d gone from apparent perfect health to being told a dislodged clot could kill him. Before it could sink in, he was placed in intensive care. The esteemed physician who cared for others was suddenly a critical cardiac patient.
It was only the start of a downward spiral. With heavy doses of meds having no effect, his condition deteriorated. The unusual presentation of his case made fixing on the exact cause elusive despite a battery of imaging tests. The uncertainty only contributed to the fear and frustration. Finally, a risky heart biopsy revealed he suffered from an extremely rare cardiovascular disease: giant cell myocarditis.
With viable treatment options running out, he was listed for transplant, put on a balloon pump, then ECMO machine, to oxygenate his blood. Staff worked to keep his failing liver and kidneys functioning.
A team effort
His large, tight-knit family — he and wife, Karyn, are parents of six adult children — provided support throughout the odyssey. News of the star physician turned patient in this dramatic way, requiring next-level care, spread in Norfolk. Well wishes inundated the family.
Through the worst of it, physicians and nurses noted his congeniality, serenity and grace, qualities he attributes to his faith. Though severely tested, his faith in the care team never wavered.
“They had to make some critical decisions at the right time and, had they not made them at the right time, I wouldn’t be here.”
Anymore, he said, medicine’s “a team sport” due to increased specialization. “We have to depend on each other to collaborate and communicate for the betterment of the patient. The specialists did a masterful job of working together and helping make difficult decisions.
“That’s what you want to get, the best patient care and outcome. They went the extra mile to help us and explain as best they could what was going on. They were always positive. They made sure we didn’t give up hope. They said, ‘Doctor, we’ll get through this all together.’ That meant the world.”
Still, a heart had to be found within a 48-hour window or his prognosis was dire. Cardiac care nurse Kirk Vodicka said upon waking Vrbicky to ask if he wished to accept the matched organ, the patient pronounced, “Let’s go for it,” followed by, “God bless the family of the donor.”
Vrbicky underwent the surgery overnight on Sept. 24. Hours later, lead surgeon Dr. John Um called to meet with the family. Karyn said, “We were all holding our breath, expecting the worst. Then he said, ‘It went surprisingly well. He has a good heart.’ And the air just went out of all of us.”
Once the breathing tube was removed from Vrbicky’s throat, his family said the first word he uttered post-surgery was, “Hallelujah.”
Paying it forward
This man of faith and science believes prayer played an intercessor role in his case alongside the medical expertise brought to bear. He wants to “raise awareness” of what a regional tertiary care and academic center such as UNMC offers.
“I think not enough physicians and patients know about that resource we have with that transplant team and cardiovascular division. People come to them from all over the world for care. It’s such an asset to the city, to the state, to the populace that we have such a great thing in Nebraska.”
Classifying patients for transplantation is a result of the chronic shortage of organs and tissues, which is why he’s advocating more people register as donors. For example, he said about 3,000 people on average are on the heart transplant list nationwide.
“Sadly, 20% of them die before they can be selected, probably from their condition deteriorating. That’s all due to lack of organs — not just the heart but lungs, kidneys, livers. There’s a tremendous need and we just all have to try to spread the word. One of my missions for the rest of my life is raising awareness and educating.”
An average of 110,000 Americans await an organ or tissue transplant.
The modest, private Vrbicky has had to get used to people inquiring about what happened to him.
“With our size of community and hospital, everybody knows everybody, so to turn from being the physician to the patient all of a sudden, it was such a shock to everybody. People couldn’t believe it. Nor could I. Everyone has confirmed the tremendous amount of prayer going on for me since I was admitted to the hospital. It’s really gratifying to hear that. Many of these patients I’ve known for 40 years. We go back a long way.”
When he was first hospitalized in Norfolk, concerned colleagues openly showed concern. “I can remember the looks on the faces of the nurses and doctors. It was a strange experience. With so much support, I almost felt like I’ve got to get through this for everyone’s sake.”
That concern extended to Omaha, where the Creighton graduate is well known and respected. The fact that his son, Keith Jr., is an OB/GYN resident at UNMC and a son-in-law is a radiologist there added to the collegial concern around his case.
“You don’t always know that you touch people,” Vrbicky said. “Sometimes you only find that out when they go to the trouble to reach back out to you when you’re sick or you're going through something. Then you discover how much you meant to them and how much they mean to you.”
Back home, Vrbicky often gets asked about his experience. He’s happy to oblige the curiosity. His story recently found a large audience on a couple of television stations.
He’s working with this writer on a book that he hopes informs and inspires people to be good stewards of their own health and life-giving donors to others.
Precious gift
His appreciation for life is “even more profound” now after what he endured. “We all kind of take our health for granted,” he said, “until all of a sudden we don’t have it. Having this experience of getting another chance at life really raises the importance and sanctity of life.”
Among the hardest tests of his ordeal was being confined to a bed or a room, which the ultra active Vrbicky called “torture.” Surrendering to the reality he’s not superman but quite mortal and newly dependent on others, he said, “was a big wake-up call — it took awhile to accept that.”
His new lease on life was celebrated this past Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Being with loved ones after what he survived reinforced what a strong family he has.
“Lots of hugs and kisses and tears, thanking God for letting us be all together again. It was really joyful. There’s no better feeling than that. We’re so grateful. We’ve stuck together, and we really love each other and care about each other.”
Living with a new heart comes with rejection and infection risks that he’s on meds to mitigate. Frequent checkups in Norfolk and Omaha are part of his regimen. “It’s a different life,” he said.
“One of my biggest worries right from the beginning of my illness was that I was not going to be able to practice being a physician again. Then when I went through the surgery and recovery well, it gave me a tremendous amount of hope and encouragement, and I think that helped the healing process. The mind is so powerful. It influences how we heal. It has a tremendous amount of healing power if we approach things with the right state of mind.
“I was highly motivated to get back with patients and staff. I’m doing a little outpatient surgery. Nothing too strenuous. I’m not doing any deliveries just yet. I plan on gradually getting back into that — but a limited number. I used to do 25 to 35 deliveries a month. Well, that’s insane because 50% of them are delivered at night.”
Although a new heart comes with a limited life span, he said, “I’m going to do what I love because I don’t really have anything else that I am good at.
“But I feel I’m good at this.”
He looks forward to his son Keith Jr. joining his practice next year.
The extreme experience Vrbicky weathered has already changed him in ways that he and Karyn have noted, including a better sense of humor. Besides laughing easier, he said, “I became humbled by it. I think it’s improved my empathy for those struggling with any condition. It’s going to change my practice, It’s going to change my relationships with people in a positive way.”
Live On Nebraska, one of 58 organ procurement organizations in the U.S., maintains the donor registry for the state. Individuals 16 and above may register online. Visit the Live On Nebraska website for more information at: https://liveonnebraska.org/about-donation/registering-as-a-donor/