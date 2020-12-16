A group of mayors sent a letter to Nebraska state senators Wednesday morning, reminding them of the need to complete the Nebraska Expressway System, which originally had been adopted in 1988.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the letter, which also was sent to the Daily News, was prompted by “frustration.”
“Frustration on behalf of regional and area communities that have been left behind and disheartened by the inordinate amount of time the state has taken to fulfill its promises on the expressway system.”
The letter was signed by Moenning and 20 other mayors, including James Bulkley of Columbus, Joey Spellerberg of Fremont, Doug Steffensmeier of Beemer, Amber Labenz of Pilger, Kyle Voecks of Stanton, Bruce Schlecht of West Point and Kenneth Thomas of Scribner.
Many of the mayors represent communities on the Highway 275 expressway, one of the areas that has not been completed. Other areas of the state are recognized as well, where segments have not been completed.
Moenning said Wednesday morning that the mayors didn’t just want to identify the problem without offering a solution. That solution included using bonds to pay for completion.
“Nebraska is only one of two states that doesn’t use bonding as a solution (for roads),” Moenning said. “With interest rates so low, this is a good time. The longer you wait, the more expensive they become.”
As an example, Moenning said when the plan was put together in 1988, the cost was pegged at $200 million. Today with almost one-third of the plan left to be completed, the price tag is $2 billion.
“That’s why we reference the penny wise and pound foolish. If we had did it then, it would be a lot less expensive and we would have the right infrastructure in place to protect motorists and grow the economy,” he said.
The fact that Norfolk, Columbus and Fremont are still not connected by four lanes shows a lack of planning and foresight by the state, especially when considering the manufacturing and all the production to the state’s gross domestic product that occurs from those three cities without a modern infrastructure system, Moenning said.
The letter states in part, “As mayors, we are problem-solvers. Serving the front lines of government, we have no other choice. We know you play a similar role as legislators, finding policy solutions to stubbornly persistent problems.
“We’re asking for your help and partnership in solving a problem that has become an undue burden on our communities: Nebraska’s highway infrastructure is outdated, underdeveloped and dangerous. To underscore the point, do you know there’s just one state in the Lower 48 with only one interstate segment and no continuous north-south four-lane corridor? It’s Nebraska,” the letter states.
The Nebraska Expressway System was designed to connect Nebraska’s major cities to one another and the interstate system with four-lane highways.
“It was a bold, visionary plan that called for better connections between our rural and urban places. The only problem is it never got done. Of the 600 miles of four-lane highways promised, nearly one-third are unfinished more than three decades later. The result is more motorists are being killed every year on dangerously crowded two-lane highways and communities’ economic growth opportunities are significantly limited,” the letter states.
Moenning said he reached out to the other mayors, in part because a new batch of state senators may not be familiar with the promises made by the state.
“This was more than 30 years ago and there is some unfamiliarity with the program since it was enacted. We want this to serve as a reminder that the promises are unfulfilled ...,” he said. “We need to do better.”
Leaving the work undone is costing Nebraska lives, Moenning said.
“People are dying on these dangerous highways more and more every year. Also the inaction is costing us opportunities to help grow the state. We lost untold opportunities in terms of economic development by not having the right infrastructure in place all these years,” he said.