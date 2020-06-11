Hundreds of community members dug into their pockets recently to donate to nonprofits for the Norfolk Area Big Give event.
Nearly $92,000 was raised, but some organizations are still either looking for donations or have postponed services to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karri Roling-Wilson is the director of the Northeast/North Central Nebraska chapter of Project Linus, a national nonprofit that distributes homemade blankets to children in need. The organization hasn't received blanket donations in a while, she said.
"I think it's because what is going on right now," Roling-Wilson said. "There are times where I get 30, 40, 50 blankets at a time. I randomly pick places that have a lot of children that are sick or in foster care, that have great needs, for them to go to."
Several groups that usually donate are not in session or meeting like normal, such as schools and youth groups.
Roling-Wilson started the chapter five years ago and has been involved with the Norfolk Area Big Give fundraiser for four years, she said. The nonprofit earned less this year than it normally does, but the donations from the event will still go to buying blanket materials for volunteers who can't afford to purchase them.
If anyone is interested in making a blanket, Roling-Wilson said they can be dropped off at I Bee Quiltin, a quilt shop on 322 W. Norfolk Ave. The only guideline is that the blankets have to be homemade and from a smoke-free location.
Christ Lutheran School is also still working on collecting donations for facility renovations. An online glitch during the Big Give event mistakenly gifted more than $3,500 to the school when it was supposed to go to another organization.
"We ended up with $75, but I didn't market it as much," principal Drew Urban said. "I could've marketed it a lot more with our church, but with the auction happening just that weekend, it's hard to ask from our parents."
While earnings from the Big Give will help the school's project, about $30,000 more is needed to renovate its K-2 wing, Urban said. The school has already raised almost $30,000 from its recent annual auction fundraiser and private donations.
"It's time for an upgrade because our K-2 wing was built in 1984," Urban said. "It needs updates, new bathrooms; it's old, stuff's leaking and rusting. We are trying to update it whenever we get the money to fund it."
Many nonprofits also had to modify operations and even postpone services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Healthy Communities Initiative (HCI), a nonprofit within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, came to a halt once school buildings closed in March, said Elizabeth Jacobo, an HCI board member.
"We usually go to schools, teaching kids about being drug free and the dangers of alcohol. A lot of our stuff is on hold, though we're trying to push a lot out through social media right now," Jacobo said.
The nonprofit partners with schools to host presentations, distribute educational materials and provide demonstrations such as showing students the dangers of impairment through "drug goggles." It also chaperones school dances, funds public sobriety checks and provides prescription drug take-back events, among other things.
HCI wasn't able to participate much in the Big Give fundraiser because its event with Leon's Restaurant had to be canceled due to COVID-19. But the money raised and other general donations go to expanding education.
"We are going to be pushing it a lot harder next year; hopefully this passes by quickly and we can have more things for (students) to do," Jacobo said.
Norfolk Area Young Life, a nonprofit that teaches the Gospel to youth, had to get creative about reaching students during remote learning, said Michael Beltz, director of the junior high school division, Norfolk Area WyldLife.
"It took a little bit of testing new ways to reach out to kids," Beltz said. "We ended up finding Zoom worked really well. It was a learning experience because normally we do things in person, but it has allowed us to reach students who might not be as closely engaged."
The Norfolk Family Coalition also had to postpone several educational and training services, said director Heidi Hausmann.
Youth, family and poverty training had to be canceled. Popular events like Project Homeless Connect and National Night Out had to be postponed.
The need for support services also has increased during the pandemic, Hausmann said. The organization is trying to focus on providing telehealth needs, technology aid and helping with education through Aftershock, an after-school program at Norfolk Public Schools.
"It's hard to know where this year is going to take us, if we can postpone to the fall or if there will be a wave and we'll have to push stuff to the spring," Hausmann said. "We're holding off for the time being. It definitely has been a new way of working and supporting the community; we are just doing what we can with the guidelines that are given."