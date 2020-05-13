Without any pressing issues that could have helped voters differentiate between the two candidates, Eric Stinson defeated Chris Thompson 938 to 304 in the Madison County board of commissioners’ race in the District 2 Republican primary.
“This is all kind of new to me,” Stinson said Wednesday morning. “I’m looking forward now to November.
Libertarian Zak Hookstra ran unopposed in that party, and no Democratic candidate filed for the seat. That means Stinson will face Hookstra in the November general election.
The seat is now held by Christian Ohl, who declined to run for another term.
Stinson said it was kind of an unusual race because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He planned to get out and do a lot of knocking on doors, as well as meet people at events like the Republican convention. Instead, he did some mailings and advertising.
“I got started earlier, and I think that helped,” he said. “I knew there was going to be a lot of mail-in ballots, so I wanted to reach them.”
When two candidates are running from the same party, it isn’t surprising they agree on many of the same issues. That includes the need to improve roads, bolster economic development and keep taxes down. Both candidates had identified those issues.
Stinson said he had a lot of help and supporters who worked on his behalf, which might have given him an advantage.
“I want to thank everyone but especially my family for all their help and support,” he said.
The District 2 area consists of southern Norfolk, representing Norfolk’s third and fourth wards. Stinson is a native of Norfolk and also may have benefited from his family’s name recognition. His father ran a business downtown for many years.
Thompson, who grew up in Newman Grove, said the pandemic did slow down his campaign and probably did hurt his ability to get his name out. Nevertheless, he emphasized his willingness to listen to constituents as part of his campaign and is a lifelong resident of the county.
“Congratulations to Eric,” he said. “I may try again in a few years. It was a learning experience and a lot of fun.”
Thompson does have campaign experience. His father-in-law, Rod Hughes, was a former Norfolk City Council member and Madison County commissioner.
“(The campaign) was kind of different,” he said. “It was more difficult with (COVID-19).”