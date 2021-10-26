The City of Norfolk has named Willard Elwell as its next streets manager.
Elwell comes to Norfolk from Jordan, Minnesota, where he had served as operations supervisor in Scott County since 2012. Elwell has 37 years of experience in resource management, equipment upkeep and task management across a broad range of industries.
Elwell also has completed the public works certification program at North Hennepin Community College and the Public Works Leadership Academy.
“Will brings many years of experience leading street and highway maintenance operations,” said Andy Colvin, city administrator. “We welcome him to the City of Norfolk and look forward to having him on board.”
Elwell succeeds Mark Miller, who is retiring after 44 years of service with the city. Elwell is slated to begin Monday, Nov. 1.
“One of my life goals was to get back to my Nebraska roots and to be closer to family and friends. I am grateful to have this opportunity with the City of Norfolk and the community,” Elwell said.
With ongoing roads projects in the city, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said he looks forward to working with Elwell.
“He’ll help us work creatively and efficiently to improve our community’s transportation infrastructure,” Moenning said.
And that includes the looming winter snowfall.
“As a 25-year resident of Minnesota, snow removal is no stranger,” Elwell said. “My priority is that our city streets crew keep the roads as safe as possible during the winter traveling months and throughout the year.”