After naming a new fire chief in August, the City of Norfolk has announced its selection for assistant fire chief.
The city announced Monday that Trever O’Brien had been named the Norfolk Fire Division’s assistant chief. O’Brien succeeds Tim Wragge, who was promoted to fire chief in August. The new assistant chief has served as a firefighter, paramedic, inspector and lieutenant.
“Trever brings a wealth of knowledge combined with 10 years of service to Norfolk Fire and Rescue,” Wragge said. “Trever will begin learning his new duties (Monday) and will officially be sworn in on (Tuesday), Dec. 7. We look forward to watching Trever grow in his new role.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning commended O’Brien for his work with the fire division and congratulated him on his new role.
“Trever has been an exemplary member of the fire division team, and we’re excited to see him take on new leadership and management responsibilities in this role,” the mayor said.
Scott Cordes, assistant city administrator and former fire chief, expressed confidence in O’Brien and his ability to serve as assistant chief.
“Trever has developed rapidly as an outstanding young officer and has positioned himself well for contribution at a very high level as Norfolk’s assistant fire chief; his future is a bright one,” Cordes said.
O’Brien said he is grateful for the opportunities Norfolk Fire and Rescue and the City of Norfolk have given him and his family over the past decade.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to work at a great place with such great people,” he said. “I would not be where I am today without my wife, Melissa, and our four children that keep me going day in and day out. I am honored to carry on the traditions of the ones before me, and I am excited to move forward and work alongside our present and future staff.”