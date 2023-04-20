Over the past six years, Norfolk has seen undeniable growth and revitalization with respect to the redevelopment of Johnson Park and the downtown district, significant efforts to attract industry to the area and ongoing advances in infrastructure, among other initiatives.
Beyond the unprecedented growth, however, there have been strides in the city’s public safety divisions. Those accomplishments were recognized recently in an independent study conducted by Safewise.com, which lists Norfolk as the second safest city in Nebraska, up two spots from last year’s study.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning praised the efforts of the city’s police and fire divisions, their leaders and support staff.
“Our police and fire divisions — officers, firefighters, EMTs and dispatchers — do the hard, unheralded work every day that ensures our community is safe for one and all,” Moenning said.
The Safewise report, which is based on FBI national crime data, concludes that both violent and property crimes in Norfolk had dropped over the past three years.
Others in the top five safest cities in the state were Schuyler at No. 1, followed by Norfolk, Seward, Columbus and Papillion. Norfolk was the most populous city in the top five.
The 2023 study reports only 1.0 violent crimes and 8.5 property crimes per 1,000 residents. Property crimes have dropped almost seven points in the past two years.
Moenning added that the study reflects positively, not only on the public safety divisions, but on the community as a whole.
“The ranking reflects two important things: A community that values law and order, and a public safety team that strives for excellence in all they do,” he said.
Safewise is one of the leading home safety and security resource providers in the country and has been recognized by Forbes, USA Today and CNBC, according to the organization’s website.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To see a copy of the report, visit www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-nebraska/#city2.