WASHINGTON — The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) is honoring Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning for his work to advocate for U.S. global leadership as an imperative and effective approach to strengthening our country’s local communities.
USGLC will pay tribute to mayors across America at its virtual 2021 Tribute Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
“USGLC is proud to honor Mayor Moenning because he has been an influential advocate for strengthening American global leadership to support our communities here at home," said Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.
The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is a broad-based network of 500 businesses and NGOs; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, faith-based, academic, military and community leaders in all 50 states who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense to build a better, safer world.