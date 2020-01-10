Josh Moenning
Courtesy image

Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk, has been selected to serve on the National League of Cities (NLC) Small Cities Council.

NLC member councils provide space for local leaders to connect with other municipal officials representing similar communities and facing common challenges.

“Small cities face many of the same challenges when it comes to areas like infrastructure, public safety and economic growth,” Moenning said. “I’m excited to join mayors and local elected officials from communities across the country for purposes of sharing ideas and best practices that can strengthen our communities.”

As a member of the Small Cities Council, Moenning will play a key role in identifying common trends across municipalities and developing policy options and responses for cities, towns and villages. Moenning was one of two Nebraska mayors elected to the council.

The leadership of this year’s Small Cities Council includes chairman Scott Maxwell (vice mayor pro tem, Lake Worth Beach, Florida), vice chairman Lew Watson (mayor, Lincoln, Alabama) and vice chairwoman Joyce Downing (council member, Northglenn, Colorado).

