Norfolk tied a 127-year-old record for heat on Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley, Norfolk hit 100 degrees late Tuesday afternoon, matching a record that was set in 1895.
High-temperature records fell in several communities across the state on Tuesday. Omaha beat its previous record of 95 set in 2018 when it reached 100 degrees. Lincoln also set a record when its high temperature reached 103 degrees. Its previous record was 96, set in 2016.
Triple-digit heat was felt in at least 17 cities — including Wayne — throughout eastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.
Cooler temperatures with a chance of rain are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to reach only into the mid-60s.