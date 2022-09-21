Norfolk tied a 127-year-old record for heat on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley, Norfolk hit 100 degrees late Tuesday afternoon, matching a record that was set in 1895.

High-temperature records fell in several communities across the state on Tuesday. Omaha beat its previous record of 95 set in 2018 when it reached 100 degrees. Lincoln also set a record when its high temperature reached 103 degrees. Its previous record was 96, set in 2016.

Triple-digit heat was felt in at least 17 cities — including Wayne — throughout eastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.

Cooler temperatures with a chance of rain are in store for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are expected to reach only into the mid-60s.

