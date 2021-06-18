Hot temperature NDN USE ONLY not for WJAG

A 103-year-old record was matched in Norfolk on Thursday as the mid-June heat wave continued.

The city posted a high of 100 degrees at about 5 p.m. Thursday, tying the previous record for maximum daily temperature set in 1918, according to the National Weather Service.

A record high minimum temperature also was noted as Norfolk’s low bottomed out at 73 degrees. The reading matched the previous record of 73, which was set in 1939.

The state high on Thursday reached 108 in McCook, and the national high hit 128 in Death Valley, California.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will continue throughout the weekend, but a chance of thunderstorms — some potentially severe — is expected to usher in lower temperatures for early next week. Monday’s high is expected to reach only into the lower 70s.

