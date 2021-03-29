MADISON — The pretrial for DeShawn Gleaton Jr. in his murder case was continued on Monday morning here in district court.
Gleaton's attorney, Todd Lancaster, made an oral motion for discovery on Monday. The defense asked Judge James Kube for more time to review additional case information adduced by prosecutors. Kube granted the defense's motion for continuance.
Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.
The pretrial was continued to Monday, May 24, at 9 a.m. The trial has been set for Monday, July 12, at 9 a.m.
Gleaton is accused of killing 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen. According to police, Gleaton allegedly shot Christiansen on the morning of July 24. She later died from the injury.
Gleaton pleaded not guilty in September.
If convicted, Gleaton faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. No bond has been set in the case.