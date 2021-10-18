Two Norfolkans were arrested by Norfolk police following alleged domestic incidents over the weekend.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to an apartment building in the 1400 block of County Club Road for an assault report. A female reported that 32-year-old Kyle Walter of Norfolk had just assaulted her and left.
The female told police that she and Walter had been in a verbal argument and that Walter grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a door. The victim’s neck had redness and bruising consistent with someone grabbing and squeezing her neck, Bauer said. She also had injuries from being pushed in the door.
A statement from a witness was consistent with the victim’s account of the incident, Bauer said. Walter was located and placed under arrest on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.
He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
JUST BEFORE 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 200 block of East Phillip Avenue for an assault report. A male reported that 21-year-old Caroline Sischo of Norfolk had just assaulted him.
The male told authorities that he and Sischo had been in a verbal argument, Bauer said, and that Sischo took his phone and hit him in the face and chest before he was able to leave.
The male had dried blood around his lips from where he was struck, Bauer said. Sischo was located nearby and questioned about the incident before she was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
She was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.