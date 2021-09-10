MADISON — A 21-year-old man responsible for an April shooting that injured two teenagers pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree assault in district court on Wednesday.

Mark Arias was subsequently found guilty by Judge James Kube of the two assault charges, which are Class 2 felonies.

Two additional counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, Class 1C felonies, were dismissed by Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, as part of the plea agreement. Arias now faces 2 to 100 years in prison.

Arias appeared in court Wednesday alongside his attorney, Brad Montag. He had been housed at the Madison County Jail since April 10, when he was arrested in the shooting of two teenagers, then ages 17 and 14, outside a residence in the 100 block of Phillip Avenue.

According to police reports, one of the victims was shot in the shoulder/neck area, the other in the lower leg. Both victims had been transported to the hospital but suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Arias had reportedly run from the scene after the shooting but was arrested shortly thereafter at his residence. He initially pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges in May.

Arias’ bond was continued at $500,000, with 10% required for release. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Kube on Thursday, Oct. 21.

