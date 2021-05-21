Norfolk man wanted on felony charges

Solomon Partee

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a 32-year-old Norfolk man who is wanted on felony charges in Stanton County.

Solomon Partee, who was last known to live on North Second Street in Norfolk, has a warrant for his arrest on charges of third-degree domestic assault, felony strangulation and terroristic threats, Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release.

He is being sought after an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office into an assault on Wednesday at a Stanton residence. Partee is also out on bond on felony drug charges and is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds. He was last known to have long hair.

Anyone with information regarding Partee's whereabouts is asked to contact the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at 402-439-2212.

