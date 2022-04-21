A Norfolk man was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Thursday evening.
About 7:20 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on South Victory Road near the Amberwood Apartments in east Norfolk.
A motorcycle could be seen on its side with heavy damage in a ditch west of the southbound lanes of South Victory Road, about 15 yards from the roadway.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said a 24-year-old Norfolk man was transported from the scene to Faith Regional Health Services with a nonlife-threatening injury to his shoulder.
The outside southbound lane on South Victory Road near the scene was closed for about an hour.
On March 29, one person was transported to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle accident in the same area.