A Norfolk man was taken into custody on Saturday after a reported argument went amiss.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Verges Avenue for a disturbance. It was reported that two males had been in an argument, and one was armed with a knife.
The armed male had left the area by the time officers arrived, Bauer said. The other male told police that he and his roommate — 43-year-old Ethan Kitto of Norfolk — had been in an argument. During this argument, Kitto was apparently holding a knife and was threatening to kill the other man.
Bauer said a witness at the apartment also confirmed what had happened. Kitto was later located and interviewed about the incident and, at the conclusion of the investigation, he was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats.
Kitto was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.