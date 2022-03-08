A man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly showed up at a house he wasn’t supposed to be at.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 2:13 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Elm Avenue for an apparent protection order violation. A Nebraska state probation officer who was visiting a residence reported seeing 35-year-old Alico Vetter of Norfolk.
The probation officer was aware of a protection order banning Vetter from contacting the resident of the house, Bauer said. Officers spoke to Vetter about the protection order and why he was at the residence.
After confirming that the protection order was still active, police arrested Vetter on suspicion of a protection order violation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.