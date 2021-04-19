A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of violating a protection order.
At about 8 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Benjamin Avenue for a missing brake light, said Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division. The officer approached the two occupants of the car — a male and female. The male passenger was identified as Pedro Valadez, 38, of Norfolk.
During this contact, Bauer said, it was discovered that the female had an active protection order against Valadez and he was to have no contact with her. Valadez was arrested for domestic abuse protection order violation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.