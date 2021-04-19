A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of violating a protection order.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Benjamin Avenue for a missing brake light, said Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division. The officer approached the two occupants of the car — a male and female. The male passenger was identified as Pedro Valadez, 38, of Norfolk.

During this contact, Bauer said, it was discovered that the female had an active protection order against Valadez and he was to have no contact with her. Valadez was arrested for domestic abuse protection order violation.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest-ever vaccination campaign but leaving more work to do to convince skeptical Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death

Closing arguments begin at officer’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments began Monday at the murder trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, with the city of Minneapolis on edge against a repeat of the violence that erupted last spring over the video of the Black man with Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

Libraries receive improvement grants

Libraries receive improvement grants

Fourteen Nebraska public libraries recently received project funding, thanks to the generosity of a lifelong educator, the late Shirley Kreutz Bennett of Lincoln.