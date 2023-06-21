Norfolk police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly was contacting a woman whom he is prohibited from communicating with.

At 8:05 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Elm Avenue for a protection order violation report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A woman reported that she has a protection order against Martin Cheyney, 57, of Norfolk and that Cheyney is restricted from contacting her.

The woman said Cheyney had been calling her and driving past her home. Furthermore, he allegedly called the woman on the phone while the officer was taking the report.

Officers contacted Cheyney at his residence and spoke to him about the purported violation, Bauer said. Cheyney then was placed under arrest on suspicion of a protection order violation.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

