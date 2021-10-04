A Norfolk man was taken into custody Sunday morning on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Capt. Michael Bauer said just after 10 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police responded to a residence in the 700 block of Koenigstein Avenue for reports of a protection order violation.

Officers had contact with the alleged victim, who stated that she had been assaulted by 30-year-old Victor Aviles Carreno of Norfolk and that she had a protection order against him. The woman explained the circumstance to the officers, who verified that the protection order was valid, Bauer said.

Officers located Aviles Carreno in the 400 block of South Fourth Street and spoke to him about the incident. Following an interview, Aviles Carreno was placed under arrest on suspicion of a domestic abuse protection order violation.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

