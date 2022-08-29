Norfolk police arrested a man early Saturday morning following a traffic stop.

About 3 a.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding in the 800 block of South 13th Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 30-year-old Chad Sholes of Norfolk.

During this contact, Bauer said, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Sholes. He was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers and submit to a preliminary breath test, and the tests allegedly showed that Sholes was impaired to drive.

Sholes was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

