Norfolk police jailed a man early Saturday who is accused of assaulting a woman.
At 1:29 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a physical disturbance at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodhurst Drive, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they had contact with a woman who alleged that she had been assaulted by Noah Doescher, 19, of Norfolk.
The woman described that she and Doescher had been in an argument and that Doescher had placed his arm around her neck as if to perform a chokehold and also punched her on the left side of her face. A witness separated the two as police were responding, Bauer said.
Doescher also was interviewed about the incident. He then was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.