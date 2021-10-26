A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning and faces a slew of charges stemming from a reported disturbance.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Norfolk police were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue for a report of loud music coming from a parked car. The reporting party provided a description of the vehicle, and officers arrived and found the car running.
As an officer approached, the driver stepped out of the vehicle, but he declined to identify himself to the officers and refused to answer questions, Bauer said. Officers noted the odor of alcohol coming from the male and that he had glossy eyes.
Open and unopened beer cans were seen in the car, Bauer said, and the driver, who was identified as 30-year-old Efrain Sebastian, refused to perform sobriety maneuvers or take a preliminary breath test. He was then taken into custody.
While attempting to handcuff Sebastian, he allegedly attempted to pull away from the officer and also tried to push the officer away during a subsequent search.
In a subsequent search of Sebastian’s vehicle, Bauer said, officers recovered six individually packaged plastic bags of marijuana and a scale.
Sebastian was arrested on suspicion of fifth-offense driving under the influence, third-offense refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test, third-offense refusal to submit to a chemical test, second-offense resisting arrest, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and disturbing the peace.
He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.