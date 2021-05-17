A Norfolk man accused of speeding early Saturday morning was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release. The officer approached the driver, who was identified as Nicklas Meis, 32, of Norfolk.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Meis and asked him to perform field sobriety maneuvers that indicated impairment, Bauer said. Meis was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol.
Meis was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.