A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under revocation and being in possession of a controlled substance. 

On Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Police were called to the area of the 600 block of South First Street for a white pickup driving erratically in the area, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The caller stated that David Rhodes, 30, Norfolk, was the driver the pickup, Bauer said, and that he resides in the 100 block of Pasewalk Avenue. Officers located Rhodes’ white pickup parked partially on the road in front of a residence in the 100 block of Pasewalk Avenue.

Officers questioned Rhodes about the situation and he admitted to officers that he had been driving the pickup just before officers arrived. He also gave officers permission to search him, according to the release.

Officers recovered a prescription bottle of Clonazepam from Rhodes that was not prescribed to him, Bauer said, and a check of his license showed that it was currently revoked.

Rhodes was arrested in relation to possession of a controlled substance and driving during revocation. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

