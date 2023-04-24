A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of a repeat drunk driving offense over the weekend.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a westbound car on Highway 275, just east of Norfolk, traveling 105 mph in a 70 mph zone, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The driver, Rockie McGraw, 32, was allegedly found to be intoxicated.
Unger said McGraw was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked at the sheriff’s office, where he allegedly provided a breath sample nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
McGraw was released after posting a cash bond on charges of aggravated second-offense driving under the influence and speeding. He is scheduled to appear in court in June.