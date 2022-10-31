Norfolk police arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly became violent with a woman and then police officers.

At 2:44 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Phillip Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Once at the residence, officers spoke to an 18-year-old woman who said that she had been assaulted by 39-year-old Edward Childress of Norfolk.

The woman explained that she and Childress were in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Childress struck her in the face several times. She had red marks on her face from the assault, Bauer said. The alleged assault occurred in front of several children.

Childress was taken into custody for the alleged assault. Once at the Norfolk City Jail, Bauer said, Childress became aggressive, refused to cooperate during the booking procedure and attempted to punch an officer.

Childress was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, child abuse, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?

Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.