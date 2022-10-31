Norfolk police arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly became violent with a woman and then police officers.
At 2:44 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Phillip Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Once at the residence, officers spoke to an 18-year-old woman who said that she had been assaulted by 39-year-old Edward Childress of Norfolk.
The woman explained that she and Childress were in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Childress struck her in the face several times. She had red marks on her face from the assault, Bauer said. The alleged assault occurred in front of several children.
Childress was taken into custody for the alleged assault. Once at the Norfolk City Jail, Bauer said, Childress became aggressive, refused to cooperate during the booking procedure and attempted to punch an officer.
Childress was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, child abuse, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.