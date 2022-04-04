Police arrested a Norfolk man early Sunday on multiple offenses after an alleged domestic assault.
At 1:14 a.m., Norfolk police responded to a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Gold Strike Drive between a man and woman, Capt. Michael Bauer said. Officers went to the apartment door, where a man answered and placed his wrists together as if to be handcuffed.
Officers had contact with a crying woman, Bauer said, and the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Jose Encarnacion of Norfolk. The woman told police that the two had been in a verbal argument that escalated to Encarnacion assaulting her. The woman had injuries from the alleged assault, Bauer said.
Officers spoke to Encarnacion about the incident and then placed him under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. As officers escorted Encarnacion out of the apartment, he began to pull away from officers and was not willing to move, Bauer said.
Officers had to physically assist Encarnacion out of the building and to the police cruiser, according to police. He also was charged with resisting arrest.
Encarnacion was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.